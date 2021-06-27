Raydium Price Hits $3.27 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $173.37 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00009949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,985,633 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

