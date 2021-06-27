Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,588. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.