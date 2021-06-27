Raze Network Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $328,270.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,175,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

