Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.29 Million

Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $447.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.24 million and the highest is $450.52 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

