RED Market Capitalization Tops $601,274.26 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $601,274.26 and $11,221.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00384678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

