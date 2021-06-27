Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.56 or 0.99966528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

