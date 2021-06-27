ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $56.74 million and approximately $43,977.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,468.63 or 1.00002656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00364462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00729548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00364394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003671 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

