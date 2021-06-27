Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 172.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

