Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.98% of Regional Management worth $33,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

RM stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $532.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

