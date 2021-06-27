Ren (REN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.50 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Ren has a market capitalization of $327.34 million and $26.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

