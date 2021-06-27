Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 299,300 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $179,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $98.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

