Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 132,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $138.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

