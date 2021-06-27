Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.32% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $46,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

