Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $49,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

