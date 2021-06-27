Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.80 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of SPS Commerce worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.