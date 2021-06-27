Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.84 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.57% of Getty Realty worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

