Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.79 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $45,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

