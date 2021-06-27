Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.04 Million Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

