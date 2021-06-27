Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.33 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 443.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Boston Properties worth $47,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.