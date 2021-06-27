Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 661.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Autoliv worth $47,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

