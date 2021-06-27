Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $48.76 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 42.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

