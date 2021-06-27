Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $45.76 Million Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 488,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

