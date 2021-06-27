Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 427,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

