Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 88,800 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,413,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.