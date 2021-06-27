Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 313.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $48,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

