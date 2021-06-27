Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of BHP Group worth $49,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.51.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

