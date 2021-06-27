Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,068,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of SSR Mining worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.