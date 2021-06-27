Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 305,300 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $46,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:WRE opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.70 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

