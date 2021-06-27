Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 554,100 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Rayonier worth $49,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

