Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 695,995 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Independence Realty Trust worth $46,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

IRT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

