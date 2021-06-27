Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,800 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Surmodics worth $45,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $762.32 million, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

