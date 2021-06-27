Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 85,263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,316.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

