Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 85,263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,316.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
