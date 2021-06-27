Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $44.67 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

