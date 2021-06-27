Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $48.77 Million Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

FSR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

