Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Ambarella worth $55,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ambarella by 117.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ambarella by 916.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.