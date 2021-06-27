Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

RPTX stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,300 shares of company stock worth $11,135,539 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

