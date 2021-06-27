REPO Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $74,540.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

