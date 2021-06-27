Request Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Request has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $919,965.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.