Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

