Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.93% of Resources Connection worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

