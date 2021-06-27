Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.