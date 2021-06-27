Reviewing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) & Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get BioCardia alerts:

This table compares BioCardia and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -8,744.45% -108.90% -77.15% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioCardia and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 103.30%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.16%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCardia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $140,000.00 545.68 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -3.07 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.41

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.