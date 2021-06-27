Reviewing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 21.17% 9.02% 0.87% Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00%

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $66.93 million 2.89 $8.33 million N/A N/A Meridian $149.57 million 1.08 $26.44 million $4.27 6.15

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Meridian.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Meridian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and import/export financing services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates seven offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

