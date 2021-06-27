Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 264.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

