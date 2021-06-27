Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after acquiring an additional 434,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,565,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.46. 28,682,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,117,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $351.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.