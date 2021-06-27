Rikoon Group LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rikoon Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

XOM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 18,438,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

