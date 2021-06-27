Rikoon Group LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

