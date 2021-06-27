Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

