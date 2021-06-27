Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of RKT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.