Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.