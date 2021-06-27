Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 9,952 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Masonite International worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

